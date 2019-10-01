Arts & Entertainment

Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning bring magic to the red carpet for premiere of 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Angelina Jolie is spreading her wings once more as "Maleficent." She's playing the title role in "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" and is also a proud producer on the project.

"I was excited to work on the themes," said Jolie. "And I was excited about the cast."

Princess Aurora, played by Elle Fanning, is not a kid anymore. And Maleficent has mixed feelings about the future of the child she raised.

"For Maleficent, considering she is the Mistress of Evil, I think she's doing a pretty good job," said Jolie. "You know, the father's a bird, we have some severe issues going on."

"Strong woman comes in many different forms and they use their power in many different ways," said Fanning. "We get to showcase three different women using their power and their strength in different ways."

Maleficent's future in-law, Queen Ingrith, is very involved in the sequel's storyline.

"She is in charge of protecting this kingdom," said Michelle Pfeiffer, who plays Ingrith. "What else is she going to do? War is war."

"I hope that when people see the film they enjoy it as much as we did enjoy making it," said Jolie.

"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" is in theaters October 18th.
