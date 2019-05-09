Arts & Entertainment

'Avengers: Endgame' to stream exclusively on Disney+

Disney says "Avengers: Endgame" will only stream on the new Disney streaming service later this year.

The mega-grossing Marvel film will hit Disney+ on December 11. The streaming service is scheduled to launch in November with a $6.99 monthly subscription. Consumers can also purchase an annual membership for $69.99.
The movie continues its reign at the box office, passing the global $2 billion mark this week.

"Avengers: Endgame" is currently on pace to top Avatar as the highest-grossing movie of all time.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
