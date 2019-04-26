'Avengers: Endgame' opening: Fans remind each other #DontSpoilTheEndgame as epic film hits theaters

With at least 8,000 showings around the country completely sold out, not every Marvel fan got to see Avengers: Endgame on opening night.
Some who did see the new film first watched all 21 Marvel Cinematic Universe films that came before it in an epic 3-day marathon.
Meanwhile on the internet, those who haven't seen it -- and also plenty who have -- are reminding other fans not to spoil the movie with the hashtag #DontSpoilTheEndgame.
Don’t do it. #DontSpoilTheEndgame pic.twitter.com/BoCzPHO4PJ— The Avengers (@Avengers) April 25, 2019
It's a hashtag that Marvel itself has endorsed. In fact, the directors (brothers Joe and Anthony Russo) pleaded with movie-goers not to spoil it in an emotional letter earlier this month.
#DontSpoilTheEndgame pic.twitter.com/YZhbrwcijJ— Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 16, 2019
After the movie came out on Thursday night, some fans were reminding each other of the importance of taking the Russo's request seriously.
This is Dr Strange. Dr Strange has seen the outcome of Endgame 14,000,605x. Yet Dr Strange did not spoil the Endgame.— Tayyiba Bhabha (@TayyibaBhabha_x) April 26, 2019
Be like Dr Strange.#DontSpoilTheEndgame pic.twitter.com/jyAJrIcvi9
the movie theater workers were covering their ears so they didn’t hear spoilers. don’t be rude and talk about the movie in the halls. wait until you’re out of the building first. make sure you #DontSpoilTheEndgame for ANYONE else.— 𝐣𝐚𝐲☼ saw endgame (@icedrcgers) April 26, 2019
April 26, 2019
Some were sharing ways to have some spoiler-free Avengers fun on the internet.
I highly recommend typing "Thanos" into Google and hitting the Infinity Gauntlet icon. No spoilers. #Endgame #AvengersEngame #DontSpoilTheEndgame— THAT Calvin (@Calvin_Hussey) April 26, 2019
And still others were sharing tips to avoid spoilers.
🚨 RT this if you are planning to see #AvengersEndGame without spoilers; here's a few ways you can avoid spoilers online!— vømy [1 day until EndGame] (@vomyyalt) April 2, 2019
1. just getting off the internet
2. blocking youtube titles using a browser extension
3. going into your muted words and adding 'endgame'
Endgame is expected to break box office records and has already done so in China. If you're looking for tickets, new showtimes are still being added.
Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this station.
