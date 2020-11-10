american music awards

Bad Bunny, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion to perform at 2020 American Music Awards

By Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES -- Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez, Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion will take the stage to perform at the 2020 American Music Awards on ABC later this month.

The performances will mark Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion's AMAs debut. They're both also nominated in multiple categories this year, as is Bad Bunny.

Shawn Mendes will also give a world-premiere performance, producers announced Tuesday, saying it "will give fans the unexpected from the moment he takes the stage."

BTS and Dua Lipa were previously announced as performers. Taraji P. Henson will host the show, which will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Roddy Rich and The Weeknd led the 2020 AMA nominations, tied with eight nods each including Artist of the Year alongside Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Taylor Swift. This year's ceremony will feature several new categories, including new rap and hip-hop honors and several new awards for Latin music. Click here to see a full list of 2020 American Music Awards nominees.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists win at TheAMAs.com/Vote through Monday, Nov. 16.

Don't miss the 2020 American Music Awards on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaward showstelevisionamerican music awardsmusic newsotrc
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Roddy Ricch, The Weeknd lead AMA nominations: See full list
AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS
Roddy Ricch, The Weeknd lead AMA nominations: See full list
Looking back at Billy Porter's best red carpet looks from 2019
Lizzo rocks tiny purse on American Music Awards red carpet
Taylor Swift sets new record for all-time wins at 2019 AMAs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Whittier police shoot, kill man who stabbed 2 people in car
Which communities in LA County have highest COVID-19 rates?
GOP tries again to get SCOTUS to ax Obamacare
Vatican faults many for McCarrick's rise, spares Francis
Saugus shooting victim's photo a symbol of effort to help teens
'Jeopardy!' returns with touching tribute after Alex Trebek's death
Garcetti insists he's focused on LA, not weighing possible Biden post
Show More
Ulta to open beauty shops at Target stores in 2021
Las Virgenes elementary schools reopen for in-person learning
With a new president what happens to DACA?
DA-elect Gascon meets with Black Lives Matter
Bipartisan group making new bid to get rid of Electoral College
More TOP STORIES News