ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Barbra Streisand reveals she cloned her dead dog twice

EMBED </>More Videos

In an interview with Variety, Barbra Streisand said she cloned her two dogs, Miss Scarlett and Miss Violet. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
In a revealing interview with Variety, Barbra Streisand said two of her current dogs are clones.

She told Variety that her pets Miss Scarlett and Miss Violet were cloned from her late dog, Samantha.

When Samantha died last year, Streisand had cells taken from the dog's mouth and stomach.

"I'm waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have her brown eyes and her seriousness," Streisand told Variety.

Streisand also has a third dog, Miss Fanny, a distant cousin of Samantha. The cost to clone a single dog is about $50,000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritydogtechnologyactorsingingHollywoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News