Arts & Entertainment

'Hocus Pocus' cast reunites for one-night Halloween takeover

Bette Midler shared a sneak peek of the Sanderson Sisters' reunion on social media.
By Brittany Cloobeck
After 27 years, the Sanderson sisters are getting ready to put a spell on you all over again.

Bette Midler, who played Winifred Sanderson in "Hocus Pocus," posted a photo on social media giving fans a first look at the highly anticipated reunion.

Midler is joined by Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, who played Sarah and Mary Sanderson respectively.

RELATED | 24 movies, shorts to watch on Disney+ to celebrate Halloween

The virtual reunion, "In Search of the Sanderson Sisters," will take place on Oct. 30 and will feature celebrities including Glenn Close, Billy Eichner, Meryl Streep and John Stamos.
EMBED More News Videos

Safely trick-or-treat down Freeform's Halloween Road!


Tickets for the "Hulaween takeover" cost $10 and 100% of ticket sales will benefit the New York Restoration Project.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC7
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentreunionhalloweenentertainmentmovie
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman sought in stabbing death of LA Metro employee
Asteroid to make Earth flyby day before election
Riverside County sheriff's sergeant dies on duty
Fire intentionally set inside Baldwin Park ballot box: Officials
Company warns employees jobs could be in danger if Trump loses
EXCLUSIVE: SF store owner protects tourist after brazen attack
CSUN's 'Project Rebound' helps people with criminal records get college degrees
Show More
Fans can watch World Series at Dodger Stadium drive-in
Paramount Studios employee suspected of sexual assault arrested after barricade at lot
Newsom explains why you probably won't get a vaccine in 2020
Send a Halloween card and goody bag to a sick child at CHLA
Missing Woodland Hills mother found safe in Zion National Park
More TOP STORIES News