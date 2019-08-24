D23

'Black Panther 2' gets 2022 release date during Disney D23 Expo

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- "Black Panther 2" will hit theaters on May 6, 2022, writer and director Ryan Coogler announced Saturday.

Speaking Saturday at the Walt Disney Co.'s D23 fan convention in Anaheim, Coogler said he wasn't ready to reveal a title or a plot yet for the highly anticipated sequel to "Black Panther," which became a cultural phenomenon. No casting details were immediately available.

"Black Panther" grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide, including $700 million domestically - a new record for a Marvel release. It was the first Marvel movie - and the first superhero film of any kind - to be nominated for best picture at the Oscars.

It was previously reported that Coogler had signed on to write and direct the sequel.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige also announced that Kit Harington is joining the cast of "The Eternals," which will reunite him with his "Game of Thrones" co-star Richard Madden. Harington is playing a non-Eternal named Dane. "Crazy Rich Asians" star Gemma Chan has also joined the cast of the Marvel project which includes Angelina Jolie.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this station.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
