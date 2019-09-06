Arts & Entertainment

'A Very Brady Renovation' brings iconic sitcom home to life with help from 'Brady Bunch' stars

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's the story of a house named Brady.

The "Brady Bunch" house in Studio City has been recreated to look like the home featured in the landmark television show and fans will get to see how the project came together when "A Very Brady Renovation" premieres Sept. 9 on HGTV.

"This was a place where we spent five years, and the house now feels exactly like that place," said Maureen McCormick, who portrayed Marcia Brady on the sitcom.

The cable network bought the property last year when the house hit the market for the first time in more than four decades. HGTV was the winning bidder, beating out former pop star Lance Bass.

The iconic home is located on Dilling Street in Studio City and served as the exterior for "The Brady Bunch," which aired on ABC from 1969 to 1974.

The family's interactions during the iconic 1970s sitcom were all shot on a set. The home used for the exterior shots had an interior that looked completely different.

"A Very Brady Renovation" gives a look into how the house was renovated to look like the home we all saw on television.

"It's a split-level, one-story house that we then had to somehow shoehorn a two-story house into with that staircase," said Christopher Knight, another "Brady Bunch" alum, who played Peter on the show.

The recreation had help from the show's original cast.

Susan Olsen, who played Cindy, helped redesign the wallpaper in the girls' room and the boys' room, and Eve Plumb, who played Jan, re-imagined two paintings for the den.

"A Very Brady Renovation" premieres Sept. 9 on HGTV.
