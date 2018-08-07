ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City officially has a new owner

We now know the winning bidder for the iconic "Brady Bunch" house in Studio City.

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
We now know the winning bidder for the "Brady Bunch" house in Studio City -- cable network HGTV is the buyer.

The announcement made Tuesday morning.

Former NSYNC member Lance Bass tweeted that his offer for the house was accepted - only to later find out he was apparently outbid last weekend.

The home hit the market last month for the first time in 45 years.
