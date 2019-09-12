Arts & Entertainment

Cake Boss Buddy Valastro smashes cupcake icing Guinness World Record on 'Live'

NEW YORK -- "Live with Kelly and Ryan" continued its week-long run into the record books Thursday, as Buddy Valastro -- a.k.a. The Cake Boss -- smashed a Guinness World Record for icing the most cupcakes in one minute.

Valastro held the previous record at 20, but after a tense 60 seconds of furious frosting, he proved he really is a boss by icing 36 cupcakes.

It's "Record Breaker Week" on "Live," and previous records include pogo stick athlete Dalton Smith jumping over four cars outside the studio on Monday and dancers across the city breaking the record for the most ballet dancers simultaneously "en pointe" on Tuesday.

Rocky the dog attempted to break the record for most Double Dutch-Style skips by a dog in one minute on Wednesday, but he unfortunately came up short.

Watch "Live with Kelly and Ryan" weekdays on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentrecordlive kelly and ryanabcryan seacrestu.s. & worldkelly ripa
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-year-old is 1st flu-associated death in Riverside Co. this season
Democratic debate: Top 2020 candidates take the stage in Houston
Northridge shooting: 3 dead in apparent murder-suicide
Suspect in custody after high-speed chase through LA
How to watch the next Democratic presidential debate on ABC
VIDEO: Thieves steal elderly shopper's wallet at grocery store
LAPD gets full approval for drone use
Show More
BASE jumper makes daring leap from Glacier Point in Yosemite
Protesters dangle from Fred Hartman Bridge in Baytown
CA woman hospitalized after using face cream tainted with mercury
Youth vaping epidemic driven by flavors, experts say
Report: Justify failed drug test at CA track before Triple Crown run
More TOP STORIES News