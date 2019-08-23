Arts & Entertainment

Celso Piña, renowned Mexican singer, songwriter and accordionist, dies at age 66

By ABC7.com staff
Renowned Mexican singer, songwriter and accordionist Celso Piña has died. He was 66.

His record label released a statement saying Piña died Wednesday in his hometown of Monterrey, Mexico after suffering a heart attack.

Piña was a pioneer, known for his fusion of traditional Columbian cumbia and tropical sounds with genres like ska, reggae and hip-hop.

He was known by the nickname "rebel of the accordion," released more than 20 albums in his career and toured around the world.

