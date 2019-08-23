Celso Piña, renowned Mexican singer, songwriter and accordionist, dies at age 66

Renowned Mexican singer, songwriter and accordionist Celso Piña has died. He was 66.His record label released a statement saying Piña died Wednesday in his hometown of Monterrey, Mexico after suffering a heart attack.Piña was a pioneer, known for his fusion of traditional Columbian cumbia and tropical sounds with genres like ska, reggae and hip-hop.He was known by the nickname "rebel of the accordion," released more than 20 albums in his career and toured around the world.