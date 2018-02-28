ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Check out the trailer for 'Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2'

(Disney)

The first trailer for "Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2" is here!


Disney's upcoming film leaves Litwak's video arcade behind and ventures into the world of the internet, which may or may not survive Ralph's wrecking. Ralph, the video game bad guy voiced by John C. Reilly, and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz, voiced by Sarah Silverman, risk it all by traveling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope's video game, Sugar Rush.

In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet-the netizens-to help navigate their way, including an entrepreneur named Yesss (Taraji P. Henson), who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of trend-making site "BuzzzTube."

"Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-Ralph 2" hits theaters Nov. 21, 2018.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneymovie newstrailers
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Jennifer Garner receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Asia Argento settled sex assault complaint, report says
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
Aretha Franklin's funeral set for Aug. 31
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
LAPD investigating possible road-rage shooting of Lyft driver
Suspect injured in OIS near Pasadena's Old Town
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
3 men face over 1K charges each for sexually abusing farm animals
Parents fight proposed flight plans at Hollywood Burbank Airport
DA reviewing Boyle Heights fatal involving sheriff's SUV
Rep. Duncan Hunter and wife indicted on campaign finance charges
Show More
Banning school dean accused of trying to lure underage boy
Mom speaks out about son's death after OC doc found guilty of sober-home scam
Ant invasion hits SoCal homes
7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
Santa Ana couple find python in bathroom
More News