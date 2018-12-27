ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Chris Burrous, KTLA weekend morning anchor, dies at 43 after suffering medical emergency

Chris Burrous, 43, is shown in a professional photo for KTLA 5.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Chris Burrous, the weekend morning news anchor at KTLA 5, died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency at a Glendale hotel. He was 43.

Around 1:14 p.m., Glendale police received a call from a man about a person who he was with that had passed out and wasn't breathing.

The caller said they were at the Days Inn. When authorities arrived, they found a man down inside a room who had suffered from a medical emergency. The man wasn't breathing and CPR was performed.

The man, later identified as Burrous, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said the cause of Burrous death remains under investigation.

Burrous joined KTLA in 2011, where he anchored over the weekends and covered news during the weekday mornings.

Don Corsini, the station's president and general manager, as well as News Director Jason Ball issued a joint statement on Burrous.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Burrous family. Chris loved sharing the stories of Southern California and connecting with our viewers. He will be remembered as a great journalist and a wonderful friend to many. He brought a kindness to his work and will be deeply missed by the entire KTLA family," the statement said.

Burrous was the son of a farmer and NASA engineer. He graduated from Chapman University with a degree in broadcast journalism.

He is survived by his wife Mai Do-Burrous and their 9-year-old daughter Isabella.
