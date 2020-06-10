Coronavirus

Coachella and Stagecoach: County health officer orders festival cancellations for 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic

Riverside County has ordered the cancellation of the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals out of concerns about a second wave of coronavirus in the fall.
INDIO, Calif. (KABC) -- The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals, which had already been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, have both now been ordered to cancel entirely for 2020.

The cancellations were ordered by Riverside County's public health officer.

Dr. Cameron Kaiser said he signed the order out of concerns about a second wave of coronavirus in the fall.

"I am concerned as indications grow that COVID-19 could worsen in the fall," said Kaiser. "In addition, events like Coachella and Stagecoach would fall under Governor Newsom's Stage 4, which he has previously stated would require treatments or a vaccine to enter. Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward.

"These decisions are not taken lightly with the knowledge that many people will be impacted. My first priority is the health of the community."

Earlier this year as the coronavirus pandemic was growing, organizers of both events announced they had been rescheduled for October.

Then last week, Coachella organizers starting reaching out to performers asking them to play in 2021 instead of October, according to Bloomberg News.

Some 250,000 people attend the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival's two weekends in Indio every year in April.

COVID impact: One of America's first 'socially distant' concert gives glimpse into future of live events
EMBED More News Videos

Country rocker Travis McCready's socially-distant concert at Temple Live in Fort Smith, Arkansas on Tuesday gave a first glimpse into what that could look like.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentindioriverside countyconcertlive musiccoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccoachellacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Goodwill reopens 24 stores in SoCal with new safety measures
Job Hunting: OC mom navigates unemployment during COVID-19
Disneyland Resort announces plan to begin phased reopening
Universal CityWalk reopens for first time since March
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disneyland Resort announces plan to begin phased reopening
LA County gyms, museums, other businesses allowed to reopen
LAPD commission: Officer in fatal Costco shooting acted outside policy
7 LAPD employees reassigned amid use-of-force investigations
Distillery recalls gin bottles filled with hand sanitizer
Universal CityWalk reopens for first time since March
Brush fire spreads to 250 acres near Ventura
Show More
COVID-19 in OC: County sees 2nd highest single-day death toll
Goodwill reopens 24 stores in SoCal with new safety measures
Drug deal prompts car-to-car shooting on 110 Freeway in Gardena
Homicide connected to shooting of deputy in Paso Robles, authorities say
More George Floyd protests scheduled in LA County
More TOP STORIES News