LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office has declined to file charges against Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, who was accused by a woman of sexually assaulting her in 2003.
According to a charge evaluation worksheet released Tuesday, the alleged victim claimed the incident involving Carter occurred at his apartment. She was 18 at the time.
The case was also investigated by the Santa Monica Police Department. According to the DA's document, the relevant statute of limitations expired in 2013.
"Therefore, an analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of the evidence is not warranted and the matter is declined," the worksheet states.