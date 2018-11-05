'Dancing with the Stars' eliminates two couples on 'Country Night'

There was a lot of country in the latest round of "Dancing with the Stars."The eight remaining couples danced to some of country music's biggest songs. That was only one test they were put through this week.The dancers had to perform a second dance routine as a team, and there was big news right at the start of the show from host Tom Bergeron: a double elimination was on the horizon.Here's a recap of the scores, from highest to lowest:Juan Pablo and Cheryl earned a perfect score last week. Were they able to do it again? Yes, they were.Juan Pablo learns the steps to the Charleston pretty quickly, but Cheryl thinks he needs help with his country swagger. So, of course, they find a bar filled with cowboys and cowgirls who are line dancing.Head judge Len Goodman complimented Cheryl on her choreography, calling it a spot on blend of Charleston and Nashville.Carrie Ann Inaba wondered out loud if there was anything J.P. couldn't do. Bruno Tonioli said this couple is like FedEx because they always deliver.Carrie Ann told Evanna she's peaking at the right time.Evanna started off a little nervous about the week's assignment. Neither she nor Keo Motsepe were familiar with country music at all.But they got to do a Rumba and Keo choreographs a beautiful, fluid, sultry routine. They danced to the song "Every Little Thing" by country artist Carly Pearce, who performed it live while they Rumba through the ballroom.Len said he looked closely at "every little thing" in the dance and he liked it all. Bruno applauded her transformation, making a Harry Potter reference and saying Evanna has shape-shifted into a sexy, mature, irresistible woman. Carrie Ann said she thought Evanna reminded her of Kelly Osbourne, who also made a huge transformation back in season nine.Milo and Witney knew they set the bar high with a perfect score last week and Milo just wants to keep it up.One hurdle this week: Witney loves country music, but Milo was not really familiar with the genre. To get into the spirit, Milo wrote Witney a country song -- one that ended with reference to a mirror ball.The duo performs a near-perfect Foxtrot with Bruno praising the fact it was a boy, a girl and a proper dance. He was also thrilled with the way Milo can show off such a wide range of skills each week.Carrie Ann agreed and also complimented the two for always managing to do a good routine despite their big height difference.The two young dancers are having their personal and professional relationships play out in front of the cameras, but on the dance floor, their Rumba was out of this world and earned an enthusiastic 10 from Len. He called it the best routine of the night.Bruno thought the routine was a match made in Samba heaven.DeMarcus was thrilled to get a nine from Len last week. He said it made him really feel like he's becoming a dancer.Lindsay Arnold choreographed a Viennese Waltz that she hoped exuded the NFL great's gentle soul and southern charm. She also tasked DeMarcus with doing the leading on the dance. He checked all the boxes on her list.Carrie Ann spoke about his creativity and dynamic poetic expression. Len complimented the fact that DeMarcus is a big guy, but showed his soft, gentle side and Bruno also liked their partnering.John Schneider channeled John Denver with a rollicking jazz routine to "Thank God I'm a Country Boy." Before we got into the fun, energetic routine, John took us to his farm outside of Nashville and bared his soul.He said he's been going through a divorce for four years, and the split with his ex has put a wedge between him and his three grown children.Through tears, John said he checks the audience of DWTS each week hoping to spot one of his kids in the crowd. Still, for all this personal sadness, Emma Slater and the whole DWTS experience has given him joy, just when he needs it the most.John got his highest score of the season for this Jazz dance, with Bruno saying the routine was custom made for him to shine.Bobby was elated with the judges' comments about his dance last week. Then things came crashing down after he felt the scores didn't reflect what the judges had just said.He and Sharna Burgess had a Viennese Waltz this week, and it was a little more special for Bobby because the song "Can't Help Falling in Love" was sung by his good friend Chris Janson. Len's advice to Bobby was to relax because he can see the tenseness on the dance floor. But, he also said this was a great time for Bobby to do his best dance.The judges kept talking about Joe's heart and the fact he isn't giving up.That seems to be resonating with the audience because they keep voting him through each week, even though he clearly is a weak link in this season of standouts. Joe showed his personality in the pre-tape segment, having fun with now being an "expert dancer" since he got one eight last week.The futuristic Tango Jenna Johnson choreographed had Bruno thinking if "Mad Max" had to tango across the desert, this is what it would look like.Since it was team night, Bobby and Joe were anointed as leaders since they were the bottom two names on the judges' scoreboard.Bobby chose Evanna, John and Milo for his "Team Hay Now," and they danced to the Dolly Parton classic "9 to 5".The chemistry with this group was off the charts. Len said he loved the song, the performance and the choreography. He loved it all. Each member of "Team Hay Now" added 29 points to each of their scores.Joe's "Team Joe Down" was made up of Alexis, DeMarcus and Juan Pablo. Their number was a little sexier than the first group's dance, but not quite as fun. Bruno praised Alexis for looking like one of the professional dancers, and Len said he thought they all worked their socks off."Team Joe Down" added 26 points to each of their scores.It was a double elimination and we saw three couples in jeopardy: John and Emma, DeMarcus and Lindsay and Evanna and Keo.A surprised and relieved Evanna was safe to dance in next week's semi-finals, which meant we said goodbye to DeMarcus and John.