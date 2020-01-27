Demi Lovato makes emotional return to Grammys stage with new song 'Anyone'

A tear streamed down Lovato's face at the beginning of her performance, and she was overcome by emotion just words into the song. She re-started the song after an encouraging round of applause from the audience.
The song, "Anyone," detailed Lovato's struggles with life in the spotlight and addiction. She received a standing ovation from the audience at the end of the performance.
In Lovato's introduction, it was revealed that she wrote the song last summer, days before "an incident that almost took her life."
Lovato has mostly taken a break from the public since focusing on her recovery after reportedly overdosing in July 2018. The singer, who has spoken about her struggles with an eating disorder, self-mutilation, drugs and alcohol, celebrated six years of sobriety in March 2018. But she relapsed, revealing the news in the song "Sober," released in June 2018.
Lovato will perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl next weekend.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.