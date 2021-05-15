Lion King

Disney live-streaming 'A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King' from Animal Kingdom

Watch Disney's "A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King" live at 12:25 p.m. ET | 11:25 a.m. CT | 9:25 a.m. PT.

"A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King" will debut May 15, 2021, at Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park. (Matt Stroshane/Disney Parks)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Calling all "Lion King" lovers! Here's your chance to watch "A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King," a Broadway-style show filled with songs, pageantry and puppetry that celebrates "The Lion King," at Walt Disney World.

The show is officially opening in the park on Saturday, May 15. Because of physical distancing measures in the park, Disney is providing a one-time live viewing opportunity for those who can't make it in to see the show.

This new version of the show incorporates changes to accommodate safety protocols in place in the park. The choreography has been modified, and the acrobatics have been pared down, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Watch Walt Disney World's "A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King" here on this page or wherever you stream -- Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku -- on Saturday, May 15, at 12:25 p.m. ET | 11:25 a.m. CT | 9:25 a.m. PT.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdisneylion kingfun stuffdisney world
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
LION KING
Beyonce's album 'Black Is King' coming exclusively to Disney+
Beyonce special on ABC gives inside look at 'Lion King' album
A timeline of live-action Disney movies
Rogen, Eichner add comic relief to new 'Lion King'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows theft at Woodland Hills liquor store turn violent
Walmart drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated shoppers
Vanessa Bryant shares touching photos of Kobe's HOF exhibit
CA 2022 budget: How it may pay rent and get you a $600 check
Arcadia looking at solutions to growing homeless encampments
Brush fire in Pacific Palisades burns 10 acres
French bulldog puppy stolen at gunpoint in Culver City
Show More
Tesla involved in fatal 210 Freeway crash was on Autopilot, CHP says
Rare white Risso's dolphin spotted off Laguna Beach
Trans-led organizations team up to increase access to COVID vaccine
CA counties await mask, social distancing guidance
Will the US reach herd immunity against COVID? The many factors explained
More TOP STORIES News