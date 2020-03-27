Coronavirus

Disneyland, Walt Disney World to remain closed 'until further notice' amid coronavirus outbreak

Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort will remain closed "until further notice" amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, Disney announced Friday.

"While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company's top priority," a company spokesperson said in a statement, adding that Disney will continue to pay hourly parks and resorts cast members through April 18.

The company had previously said it would temporarily shutter its domestic theme parks through the end of March.

Full statement from the Walt Disney Company:

While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company's top priority.

As a result of this unprecedented pandemic and in line with direction provided by health experts and government officials, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed until further notice.

The Walt Disney Company has been paying its cast members since the closure of the parks, and in light of this ongoing and increasingly complex crisis, we have made the decision to extend paying hourly parks and resorts cast members through April 18.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

