Dolly Parton gets her own comic book

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Country music icon Dolly Parton is about to see her life in a whole new way.TidalWave Comics announced it will release "Female Force: Dolly Parton" on Wednesday.Its "Female Force" series is all about women who've made an impact around the world, and TidalWave says Dolly's rise from modest means to superstar is empowering and inspirational.The 22-page comic book is written by Michael Frizell, with art by Ramon Salas. It will come with five different collectible covers and a hard cover edition.