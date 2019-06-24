Eye on L.A. guide to summer fun 2019: What to eat, where to play

FORMOSA CAFÉ
It's been a long wait, but West Hollywood's iconic Formosa Café is finally back! The celebrity hangout was restored and renovated with a keen eye and a loving touch by the 1933 Group, whose other historical eateries include Highland Park Bowl, Idle Hour and Big Foot Lounge. Gone are the modern eyesores of its last incarnation, now the gorgeous spot has been brought back to its 1940s Golden Age. Included in the restoration was removing the drywall from the sides of the dining room to reveal the actual train car in disguise! And not just any train car, but the very last existing Pacific Electric Red Car. The tiki-inspired drinks are back, better than ever, and the 1933 Group is determined to change the reputation of the Formosa's past, not-so-great food by partnering with Chef David Kuo from Little Fatty, bringing delicious Taiwanese soul food to the mix!
7156 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood 90046
www.theformosacafe.com
https://www.1933group.com/
MALIBU WINES & BEER GARDEN
The West Valley just got a new oasis of wine, beer and fun, just in time for summer! Malibu Wines & Beer Garden offers everything from hard-to-find craft beers and Semler family-grown wines, to weekends filled with wood-fired pizzas and live music, in a setting that can't be beat! Stroll the whimsical, twinkly lit, tree covered courtyard and garden, which used to be a mission-style stable for a silent film star!
23130 Sherman Way, West Hills 91307
https://www.malibuwines.com/malibu-wines-beer-garden
TREJO'S FARMERS MARKET
We interviewed actor/taco-preneur Danny Trejo about his growing taco empire, and his newest installment, which is located inside The Original Farmers Market at 3rd & Fairfax. See what else is new at this hopping location.
6333 W. 3rd Street, Fairfax District 90036
https://www.trejostacos.com/farmers-market
BLACK TAP
We take a look at Downtown Disney's newest burger and shake joint that has kids ecstatic, adults excited, and Vanessa Hudgens leading the charge for the most insane shakes!
1540 S. Disneyland Dr. Ste 101, Anaheim 92802.
https://disneyland.disney.go.com/dining/downtown-disney-district/black-tap-craft-burgers/
PERFECT DAY SURF CAMP
Perfect Day Surf Camp involves a perfect day at the beach for your kids this summer. The instructors are hands-on, teaching 4-18 year-olds how to pop up on a surfboard, how to boogie board, how to stay safe in the ocean, and how to hang ten. After a full week of non-stop fun like this and the kids are wiped out!
530 PCH, Santa Monica 90402
https://www.perfectdaysurfcamp.com/
AIRBALLING LA
They call it zorbing. The giant plastic balls are zorbs-basically human hamster balls and human zorb wheels. They come in kid and adult sizes, and it's a totally fun thing to do at the beach or anywhere because they come to you. https://www.airballingla.com/zorbing
HPC BIKES
Get fueled by juiced-up bikes and have a blast this summer. Hi-Power Cycles in Chatsworth makes these high-end electric bikes from the ground up. Press the pedals and get a little bit of added power, or press harder and get more power and go up to 60 miles per hour! Although they absolutely recommend that you only test those high speeds in a safe, private area.
21122 Nordhoff St., Chatsworth 91311
https://www.hpcbikes.com/
MONSTER JAM
The annual event is back with over-the-top, action-packed and mind-blowing thrills. The monster trucks are 6-ton beauties, speedsters and ATVs and they're going head to head and wheel to wheel in seven high octane competitions. Don't miss this year's SoCal event at Staples Center, July 12-14, 2019.
STAPLES Center, 1111 S. Figueroa Blvd, Downtown L.A. 90011
Tickets and info here: https://www.monsterjam.com/en-US
ODD NIGHTS AT THE AUTRY
Locals are lining up for good summer nights at "Odd Nights at the Autry," the third Friday of the month through October. $5 gets you access to food trucks, shopping, the Autry Museum, live music and a place for the kids to run around and have fun.
4700 Western Heritage Way in Griffith Park 90027
https://theautry.org/events/special-events/odd-nights-autry-0