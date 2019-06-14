Michael Feinstein recruits good pals like Liza Minnelli to help open new supper club

STUDIO CITY (KABC) -- Pasadena pops conductor, and legendary musician Michael Feinstein is launching his first supper club. "Feinstein's at Vitello's" has been redone, renamed and is ready for business!Feinstein recruited some heavy duty star power for opening night in Studio City, including his dear friend Liza Minnelli."I'm here because of Liza," said Feinstein. "She helped me early in my career. She put me on the map, by sharing who I was with other people. She spent a lot of time and energy, even money, to help promote me because she believed in me.""I can't imagine not being here," said Minnelli. "We were instant friends. I trust him with my life. He's my family."Minnelli even gave Feinstein permission to create a room in the venue named in her honor. There is definitely a good feeling about having Feinstein's stamp in the San Fernando Valley."We know when Michael does something it's going to be first class," said singing couple Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr."I'm a good friend and a fan of Michael's but I'm also a ham," said Dick Van Dyke. "I'll get up on stage anytime. Just show me the lights!"You can expect an eclectic mix of talented performers to take the stage in coming weeks at "Feinstein's at Vitello's" including Melissa Manchester, Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery, and comedian Kevin Nealon.