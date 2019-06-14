Arts & Entertainment

Michael Feinstein recruits good pals like Liza Minnelli to help open new supper club

By
STUDIO CITY (KABC) -- Pasadena pops conductor, and legendary musician Michael Feinstein is launching his first supper club. "Feinstein's at Vitello's" has been redone, renamed and is ready for business!

Feinstein recruited some heavy duty star power for opening night in Studio City, including his dear friend Liza Minnelli.

"I'm here because of Liza," said Feinstein. "She helped me early in my career. She put me on the map, by sharing who I was with other people. She spent a lot of time and energy, even money, to help promote me because she believed in me."

"I can't imagine not being here," said Minnelli. "We were instant friends. I trust him with my life. He's my family."

Minnelli even gave Feinstein permission to create a room in the venue named in her honor. There is definitely a good feeling about having Feinstein's stamp in the San Fernando Valley.

"We know when Michael does something it's going to be first class," said singing couple Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr.

"I'm a good friend and a fan of Michael's but I'm also a ham," said Dick Van Dyke. "I'll get up on stage anytime. Just show me the lights!"

You can expect an eclectic mix of talented performers to take the stage in coming weeks at "Feinstein's at Vitello's" including Melissa Manchester, Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery, and comedian Kevin Nealon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentstudio citymusic
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News