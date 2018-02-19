ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fergie anthem performance at NBA All-Star Game widely panned on social media

Singer Fergie performs the national anthem prior to the NBA All-Star Game, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Singer Fergie performed the national anthem before the NBA's All-Star Game on Sunday and her delivery met with overwhelmingly negative reaction on social media.

The former Black Eyed Peas singer performed a slower, jazzier version of the Star-Spangled Banner before the game at Staples Center.

"I've always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best."


But some called it one of the worst-ever performances of the anthem, debating where it stood compared to widely-panned versions in the past by Olympic star Carl Lewis and comedienne Roseanne Barr.


Others tweeted a picture of Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson with his ear bleeding.


And many noted the reaction of some of the players and audience members at Staples as they listened, ranging from looking dumbfounded to giggling.

Here's a selection of just a few of the comments:

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentnational anthemNBAcelebritymusic
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Fergie's anthem performance widely panned on social media
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Becca gives out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette'
Beyonce reveals she had emergency C-section with twins
Charlotte Rae, 'Facts of Life' star, dies at 92
Demi Lovato releases statement after medical emergency
Lance Bass thwarted in effort to buy 'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News