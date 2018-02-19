Fergie's anthem performance widely panned on social media

The former Black Eyed Peas singer performed a slower, jazzier version of the Star-Spangled Banner before the game at Staples Center.
"I've always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best."
But some called it one of the worst-ever performances of the anthem, debating where it stood compared to widely-panned versions in the past by Olympic star Carl Lewis and comedienne Roseanne Barr.
Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 19, 2018
Others tweeted a picture of Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson with his ear bleeding.
After hearing Fergie sing the National Anthem pic.twitter.com/LmCd5MkkwK— EOP COMEDY (@EOPComedy) February 19, 2018
And many noted the reaction of some of the players and audience members at Staples as they listened, ranging from looking dumbfounded to giggling.
Here's a selection of just a few of the comments:
Not sure what Fergie was going for on that national anthem performance but if it was “my friends drunk mom acting sexy” she nailed it.— Johnny Taylor, Jr. (@hipsterocracy) February 19, 2018
Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem was originally written by Francis Scott Out of Key.— bob saget (@bobsaget) February 19, 2018
Charles Barkley: “I needed a cigarette after that national anthem.” 😂😂😂😂😂😂— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 19, 2018
I thought Fergie's assault on the memory of Merry Clayton w/Jagger at the R&R HOF 25th was going to be her major offense against musical history.— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) February 19, 2018
Wrong again.
Me watching Fergie destroy the National Anthem #fergie #NBAAllStarGame pic.twitter.com/lHlPabikuT— Ariela Ramirez (@Averdizzle) February 19, 2018
So how about that All-Star Game National Anthem? pic.twitter.com/Y6mqG6jyGS— SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) February 19, 2018
Players faces during Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem... pic.twitter.com/QQ3VXaBchT— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 19, 2018
Everyone who saw #Fergie sing the National Anthem please look directly into your phone.— Bobby (@Bison_4life) February 19, 2018
You're welcome pic.twitter.com/zEYqjoqJmQ