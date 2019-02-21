hollywood wrap

Short film 'Bao' earns filmmaker her 1st Oscar nomination

EMBED <>More Videos

Filmmaker Domee Shi wrote and directed the animated short "Bao," a tale of an overprotective mother learning to let go.

By
LOS ANGELES -- One of the 24 Oscar categories celebrates animated short films.

One nominee is the movie, "Bao."

In the film, a handmade dumpling comes alive, and that helps the woman who made it feel more alive after dealing with empty nest syndrome.

Domee Shi wrote and directed "Bao."

She had previously interned at Pixar, where she worked on "Inside Out" and "Incredibles 2." With "Bao," she becomes the first woman to direct a Pixar short.

"When I first came up with the story, I think I was really hungry at first but I really wanted to explore this story of this overprotective parent learning to let go of her little dumpling," said Shi.

The filmmaker is an only child. And, in a way, some of her life is mirrored in her movie.

"As an only child, I always felt like I was an overprotective little dumpling," said Shi. "And my mom always coddled me, made sure I was safe, made sure I never wandered away too far."

Shi says her own story represents the immigrant dream to her parents who moved to Canada and poured everything into raising her so her dreams could come true.

And with her first directing project, they have.


SEE FULL LIST: Oscar nominations 2019: See full list

RELATED: How to watch the Oscars: Everything to know about the 2019 Academy Awards

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsmoviehollywood wrap
HOLLYWOOD WRAP
'Captain Marvel' Hollywood premiere shows off 1st female superhero in MCU
Samuel L. Jackson talks de-aging in 'Captain Marvel'
Italia Fest, Women In Film throw celebrations ahead of Oscars
An original prop shark from 'Jaws' gets a new lease on life
TOP STORIES
Chino: Deputies, ICE agents raid suspected pot grow houses
Truck overturns on freeway ramp in West Covina, spills beer cans
'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opening dates announced
Ex-Trump campaign boss Manafort to be sentenced in tax fraud
Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization, says it owes him nearly $2M
LA City Council settles lawsuit over homeless property rights
Fired Florida police officer guilty of slaying stranded black motorist
Show More
Charlotte Russe begins going out of business sale
Eyewitness This: Long Beach aerial tram, Lebron's latest feat, Queen Elizabeth II on Instagram
Authorities seek public's help to ID girl found on Hacienda Heights trail
13-year-old girl last seen on Valentine's Day in Lancaster
Rockford shooting suspect arrest warrant issued; task force officer critical
More TOP STORIES News