Arts & Entertainment

Fire erupts at Coachella Music Festival

INDIO, Calif. -- Chaos at the Coachella Music Festival Friday night as flames erupt in the campground near the Indio, California venue.

Witnesses said they heard explosions before the public showers went up in flames.

Video posted on social media showing the massive fire engulfing the structure.

Fire fighters responding blocked the area and urged everyone to leave. Luckily no one was injured.

The Riverside County Fire Department now saying the fire was due to a mechanical failure of the heating unit used for water.

Officials say the fire is now out.

The festival is expected to continue as scheduled with Ariana Grande expected to headline on Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniafirecoachella
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Show More
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
More TOP STORIES News