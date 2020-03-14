disney+ streaming service

Disney+ to drop 'Frozen 2' 3 months early to surprise families dealing with coronavirus crisis

BURBANK, Calif. -- Disney+ is surprising subscribers with an early release of "Frozen 2" as families struggle to adjust to major changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hit sequel, originally slated for release in June, will be available beginning Sunday.

"'Frozen 2' has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time," Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in a statement.

Internationally, "Frozen 2" will be available on Disney+ in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday.

This move comes as millions of schools have closed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, and some families must figure out ways to comfort and entertain children in quarantine and isolation.

RELATED: Tips for keeping kids occupied in quarantine

"Frozen 2," starring Idina Menzel as Elsa and Kristen Bell as Anna, is the highest-grossing animated film of all time. The movie follows the sisters on a journey to discover the source of Elsa's powers and save the kingdom of Arendelle.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfrozenmovie newscoronavirusdisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
Top seven celebrity looks of the week
'Stargirl' celebrates being different
Pixar film brings awareness to autism while making Filipino-American cinematic history
Everything we know about 'The Mandalorian' season 2
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 new COVID-19 cases in LA County, including child
Coronavirus map: Here's where COVID-19 has spread in the US
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
OC health officials confirm 1st 'locally acquired' case of COVID-19
See list of SoCal schools canceling classes due to coronavirus
Officials urge smart shopping as SoCal stores see shortage of supplies
Coronavirus: Trump Administration awards $679K to OC company to develop rapid test kits
Show More
Local housing markets face uncertainly amid coronavirus outbreak
SoCal storm: Steady rain gives way to scattered showers Saturday
Disneyland to donate excess food during shutdown
Students in LA area might feel digital divide in wake of coronavirus pandemic
LAUSD to close schools amid coronavirus outbreak
More TOP STORIES News