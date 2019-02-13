DISNEY

'Frozen 2': Disney releases first teaser trailer

EMBED </>More Videos

Disney released the first teaser trailer for the sequel to ''Frozen.''

For the first time in forever, Frozen fans are getting a look at new adventures for Elsa and Anna.

Disney released the first teaser trailer for Frozen 2 on Wednesday. Though there's still much to be explained, it's clear from the trailer that the sisters will be going far from Arendelle, and their adventure will not be easy.

RELATED: Here are the Disney, Marvel movies coming to the big screen in 2019
EMBED More News Videos

From Marvel's follow-up to ''Avengers: Infinity War'' to Pixar's ''Toy Story 4'' to a new ''Star Wars'' episode, here's what you can expect from Disney and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2019.



The sequel will be released about six years after the beloved 2013 animated film, which won Oscars for Animated Feature Film and Best Original song for "Let It Go." It created a cultural phenomenon and led to shorts and a Broadway show.

SEE ALSO: Teaser trailers released for live-action Aladdin, Dumbo

Idina Menzel (Elsa), Kristen Bell (Anna), Josh Gad (Olaf) and Jonathan Groff (Kristoff) are among the cast expected to reprise their roles. Sterling K. Brown and Evan Rachel Wood have also joined the cast, according to IMDB.

The film is expected out sometime in November.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentfrozendisneymoviemovie news
DISNEY
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
Disney drops first look of Will Smith as Genie in 'Aladdin'
Watch new 'Toy Story 4,' Marvel trailers
Disneyland: Man climbs off Space Mountain during ride
More disney
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
The best comedy shows in Los Angeles this week
Here's what to do in Los Angeles this week
Oscars: Cinematography, other awards to be given during breaks
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Storm to unleash over 5 inches of rain for parts of SoCal
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Massive fire erupts in Huntington Park building
Aranda Briones missing case: 2 arrested on suspicion of murder
Geysers triggered by crash shut down PCH in Santa Monica
Long Beach water main break causes major flooding
LA City Council votes unanimously to require contractors to disclose NRA ties
Target toddler unicorn boots recalled due to possible choking hazard
Show More
Cerritos College offers 2 years of free tuition
7M Americans were more than 90 days late on car payments in 2018: report
Police chase: Woman taken into custody in Atwater Village
Documentary filmmaker talks visiting El Chapo's home, guilty verdict
Rapper Rich the Kid victim of robbery, assault in West Hollywood
More News