2019 is a big year to be a fan of Disney and Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.The year will see Marvel's follow-up to, Pixar's, a newepisode and multiple live-action remakes of classic Disney movies.Here's what you should know about the upcoming slate.Release date: March 8is not only one of the first big movies of the year. It's also the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to center around a female superhero in the sole title role. Set in the 1990s, the film follows Carol Danvers (Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson) as she becomes one of the most powerful superheroes in the universe.Release date: March 29More than 77 years after the original animated classic, Disney is remaking the tale of a young elephant with enormous ears who learns to fly. The live-action retelling, directed by Tim Burton, has a cast that includes Eva Green, Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton and Danny DeVito.Release date: April 17The team that brought youandis celebrating Earth Day yet again with a breathtaking tale from the natural world. DisneyNature's latest film follows Steve the penguin as he finds his mate and learns to be a dad in the brutal environment of Antarctica.Release date: April 26Nearly a year later, Marvel fans will finally find out what happens after. The firsttrailer, which sees our heroes dealing with their bleak new reality after Thanos erased half the universe's population, broke a record just after it was released Release date: May 24The live-action retelling of the 1992 animated film features Will Smith as the Genie, Aladdin's beloved companion. In December, Smith revealed his character's "human/disguise form," explaining that Genie's more recognizable blue color would also be back thanks to CGI.Release date: June 21It's been almost a decade sincesent Andy off to college, and now your favorite toys are back for a new adventure with new friends. The film already has two teaser trailers and high expectations thanks to star Tom Hanks, who called the emotional ending "a moment in history."Release date: July 5Two years after the release of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's more comedic take on the teenage superhero in, Peter Parker and friends are back for a summer vacation in Europe. Jake Gyllenhaal is joining the MCU as Mysterio.Release date: July 19Beyonce is Nala. Donald Glover is Simba. James Earl Jones is back as Mufasa. Is it any wonder that the live-action take on theis one of the most anticipated films of 2019?Release date: August 9Based on the beloved fantasy book by Eoin Colfer,centers around a young criminal mastermind whose father has gone missing. The story has been described by the book's author as "with fairies."Release expected in NovemberIn 2013 the originalthawed many a frozen heart as the film, especially its signature song "Let It Go," seeped into the public psyche in a way few animated films have. The sequel, which was announced back in 2015 , does not yet have a trailer, but it's expected to hit theaters in November.Release expected in DecemberWe still have a lot to learn about(including its full title), but we do know that it will be helmed by J.J. Abrams, the director who brought you. We also know that Princess Leia will be back, as Abrams said the film will use previously unreleased footage of the late Carrie Fisher in a way that honors her legacy.