Get ready to shop QVC2 on KABC digital channel 7.4

Are you a fan of shopping QVC? You can find more of what you love on QVC2-now on KABC digital channel 7.4.Find your favorite brands, your favorite hosts, and some original content that's only on QVC2. There's even a signature deal to discover, the QVC2 Big Deal! Join our dynamic community of shoppers, catch engaging personalities, expert guests, great products and amazing deals. It's all backed by our award-winning customer service.Get more of what you love - watch and shop with QVC2!QVC2 can be found on KABC digital channel 7.4 in Los Angeles. Watch and shop on QVC.com and on the QVC app.Check out QVC2, even more of what you love about home shopping, launching on KABC digital channel 7.4 today!