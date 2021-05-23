Crystals Lake holds watch party for hometown 'American Idol' finalist

'American Idol' recap: The top 3 are chosen!
Fans at a Crystal Lake watch party will be glued to the TV screen, cheering on their hometown sweetheart, Grace Kinstler.
As far as what we saw during her hometown celebration, locals are calling her a winner -- no matter what the outcome is Sunday night.
Kinstler. A Crystal Lake Central High School alum, is one of three finalist that will be taking the stage one last time in hopes of becoming this season's top "Idol."
The finale will feature multiple performances from the finalists, including a song chosen by the show's celebrity judges.
In addition, there will be celebrity duets featuring some of the former contestants.
The special will also feature Kinstler's hometown visit and concert that was held earlier this week, where we got a special one-on-one with the Lakewood native.
Hundreds of her biggest fans turned out for the special event.
The hope is that the enthusiasm and excitement from her visit this past week will translate to the votes needed for her to win!
