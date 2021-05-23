american idol

Crystals Lake holds watch party for hometown 'American Idol' finalist

By Cate Cauguiran
Grace Kinstler's hometown holds watch party for 'American Idol' finale

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. -- The "American Idol" three-hour live coast-to-coast season finale special is Sunday night!

'American Idol' recap: The top 3 are chosen!

Fans at a Crystal Lake watch party will be glued to the TV screen, cheering on their hometown sweetheart, Grace Kinstler.

'She had an energy and a spark': HS choir teacher recalls American Idol star Grace Kinstler


Kim Scherrer, Grace Kinstler's mentor and former choir teacher, recalls what the American Idol star was like back in high school.



As far as what we saw during her hometown celebration, locals are calling her a winner -- no matter what the outcome is Sunday night.

'American Idol' finale live updates HERE



Kinstler. A Crystal Lake Central High School alum, is one of three finalist that will be taking the stage one last time in hopes of becoming this season's top "Idol."

Grace Kinstler talks about 'American Idol' experience ahead of new single release

The finale will feature multiple performances from the finalists, including a song chosen by the show's celebrity judges.

In addition, there will be celebrity duets featuring some of the former contestants.

WATCH | Crystal Lake, Illinois buzzing with 'American Idol' fever
Crystal Lake was buzzing ahead of a big homecoming celebration for 'American Idol' star Grace Kinstler.



The special will also feature Kinstler's hometown visit and concert that was held earlier this week, where we got a special one-on-one with the Lakewood native.

Hundreds of her biggest fans turned out for the special event.

WATCH | Hundreds attend Grace Kinstler's homecoming celebration in Crystal Lake
"American Idol" finalist Grace Kinstler returned home to Illinois for a special celebration in her honor in Crystal Lake and Lakewood.



The hope is that the enthusiasm and excitement from her visit this past week will translate to the votes needed for her to win!

