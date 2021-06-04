Heroes assemble: Here's a full list of the upcoming Marvel release dates

Here's the full list of upcoming Marvel releases

Jun. 9, 2021 - "Loki" series - Disney+

Jul. 9, 2021 - "Black Widow" - in theaters and Disney+ Premier Access (additional fee required)

Summer 2021 - "What If..." series - Disney+

Sept. 3, 2021 - "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

Nov. 5, 2021 - "Eternals"

Dec. 17, 2021 - "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

TBA 2021 - "Hawkeye" series - Disney+

TBA 2021 - "Ms. Marvel" series - Disney+

Mar. 25, 2022 - "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"

May 6, 2022 - "Thor: Love and Thunder"

Jul. 8, 2022 - "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

TBA 2022 - "Guardians of the Galaxy" holiday special - Disney+

Nov. 11, 2022 - "The Marvels"

Feb. 17, 2023 - "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania"

May 5, 2023 - "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

TBA - "Fantastic Four"

TBA - "She-Hulk" series - Disney+

TBA - "Moon Knight" series - Disney+

TBA - "Secret Invasion" series - Disney+

TBA - "Ironheart" series - Disney+

TBA - "Armor Wars" - Disney+

TBA - "I Am Groot" series - Disney+

TBA - Untitled Wakanda series - Disney+

Marvel fans, get ready. There is a slew of new superhero movies and shows coming your way.The "Loki" series starring Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson, premiering June 9 on Disney+, leads the pack of new releases. One month later, the highly-anticipated blockbuster, "Black Widow," with Scarlett Johansson will be released in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access, additional fee required.Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Eternals" will also make a splash at the box office this fall. And, Spider-Man fans will get an early Christmas present with the release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" on December 17.