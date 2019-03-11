Hip-hop cruise featuring Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Post Malone coming this summer

It's your turn to make money moves.There's an adults-only Cardi B cruise coming this summer.The four-day, three-night hip-hop cruise hosted by DJ Khaled will feature performances from Cardi B, Post Malone and other big artists.It's going to cost you a pretty penny. Cabins start at around $1,200 dollars per person with double occupancy and can go up to $3,500 for a suite.The "Days of Summer Cruise" sets sail on June 28th from Miami, Florida and heads for the Bahamas.