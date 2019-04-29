School auditorium to keep Michael Jackson's name despite controversy

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Parents and staff members at Gardner Street Elementary in Hollywood have voted to retain Michael Jackson's name on the school's auditorium.There was a call to remove his name in the wake of the controversial HBO documentary "Leaving Neverland." It had divided the school community on whether to keep or change the name.Jackson has long been a small but significant piece of the school's history, starting as an 11-year-old, when he attended the school for several months. It is frequently a tourist stop because of Jackson's connection to it.