Hundreds of BTS fans line up days ahead of Oakland concert

BTS fans singing one of the band’s songs for me while waiting in line for tonight’s @BTS_twt concert. Story here- https://t.co/bcYQspeuKM #bts pic.twitter.com/rqZKlKA5r9 — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 12, 2018

This is the line outside the Oakland Coliseum right now for tonight’s @BTS_twt concert. One woman from LA doesn’t have tickets- she just wants to buy t-shirts. Said they sold out at the LA show. 😳 pic.twitter.com/u2v2rcIoXn — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 12, 2018

#BTS is like when you went crazy for the Beatles or Michael Jackson or the New Kids or NSync except...maybe even more intense?https://t.co/TUmGq00c09 — Reggie Aqui (@reggieaqui) September 12, 2018

Hundreds of fans of the South Korean boy band BTS started camping out Monday night for a Wednesday night concert at Oakland's Oracle Arena.Those in line say they really connect with the band's positive messages and life lessons."They make really good music and they are seven humble guys. They do so much for us we just want to give back to them. They give us life advice through their music and they teach us how to love ourselves and feel confident with ourselves and it's a really powerful message they send to their fans. That's why we love them. Not just because of their looks," said Sacramento resident Junior Saeturn.Jocelyn Salazar from Fontana said she's been camping out since Monday night. When asked why she said, "Just because I love them so much and they've worked so hard for this."And Castro Valley resident Jocelyn Chan said, "It's crazy, but like, I feel like it's definitely worth it 'cause they're amazing and I can't wait to see them in person 'cause I've been waiting so long for this and they've finally come to the Bay Area so I'm so happy about this."Most of the fans in line have tickets to the show, but those with general admission say they're standing in line to get a good spot in the first-come, first-served pit in front of the stage.One woman in line from Southern California said she doesn't have tickets to the show, but she was just there to buy shirts. She says they sold out of shirts at the Los Angeles show. She plans to spend about $900 on BTS merchandise.The parking lot opened at 10 a.m. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Fans say they have had Door Dash bringing them food while they wait in line. They have passed the time getting to know other fans in line. And watching BTS videos on YouTube of course.