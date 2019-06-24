First BTS Army Con draws hundreds of fans to Silver Lake

SILVER LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hundreds of fans lined up outside the Silver Lake Jewish Community Center on Sunday for the first fan get-together dubbed BTS Army Con.
Admirers of the South Korean boy band pulled together six fan bases under one umbrella called BTS Galaxy, which organized the fan fest. It was a chance to meet other fans and share stories.
"I really kind of aligned with the message that they have with themselves and with their fans," said Chloe Sabaruddin. "Which is to be very genuine and just to be you."
"Hopefully this inspires BTS to want to bring a fan-meet here," said host Emily Haydl. "Because obviously there are many fans here that would attend!"
