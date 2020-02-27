jimmy kimmel live

Iliza Shlesinger landed 'Spenser Confidential' role after ignoring direction not to do a Boston accent

LOS ANGELES -- Iliza Shlesinger says she landed a role Mark Wahlberg's new film by ignoring a directive not to audition with a Boston accent.

Shlesinger went to an audition for the upcoming film "Spenser Confidential" and was handed a script that said "in big bold letters at the top: 'Do not do a Boston accent,'" she recounted in a "Jimmy Kimmel Live" interview Wednesday evening.

"But one of the lines was, 'Every day I pray to St. Jude for a reason to leave you,' and I was like, 'You can't not do a Boston accent and invoke the name of St. Jude.' I tried it in every accent, I tried it in normal, but I was like -- you've got to go Boston. I went in and I did the accent and I tanked it," she said.



Shlesinger said she later heard back about the role while she was, coincidentally, in Boston for a show.

"This goes against every molecule in my body. I was like, 'I'm just going to meditate. Forget Hollywood, forget that movie. Who cares? They missed out,'" she remembered thinking before she turned off her phone.

"Three minutes later, I was like, 'Who can do this?' I turned it back on and I had a missed call from my agent," Shlesinger continued, saying she assumed it was a rejection call.

She called her agent back and was connected directly to Wahlberg, who told her, "Hey, you did a pretty good Boston accent...so, are you ready to get crazy with us?"

"I don't know what the legalese for 'Are you ready to get crazy with us?' I go, 'Do I have the gig? Because I need to hear it,' and he was like, 'Yeah, we'll see you in a few months,'" she continued.

"I hung up and I screamed so loud that security sent somebody up to make sure I was okay," Shlesinger said.

Catch "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT | 10:35 p.m. CT on ABC
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityjimmy kimmel livemovieshollywoodmovie newsjimmy kimmel
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
Katy Perry says she's not inviting 'Idol' judges to her wedding
Harrison Ford talks 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' appearance
9-time Oscar host Billy Crystal says he doesn't like no-host trend
Renee Zellweger says she turned into 'geek' when she won Oscar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
28 current cases of coronavirus confirmed in Calif.
Stolen hearse found after pursuit, crash on freeway
SoCal set to see record heat Thursday amid mild winter
Deadly stabbing inside Simi Valley apartment under investigation
How coronavirus compares with the flu
Japan closing schools for a month over coronavirus concerns
Hearse carrying body stolen from Pasadena church
Show More
LA officials discuss preparations for coronavirus outbreak
Stocks go on a wild ride as virus threatens economic damage
Valet crashes Mustang into West Hollywood home
Elderly couple cuffed after being mistaken for bank robbers
Coronavirus: OC officials declare local health emergency
More TOP STORIES News