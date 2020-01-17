Arts & Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel gives George behind-the-scenes tour of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' studio

By
Jimmy Kimmel gave our entertainment guru George Pennacchio a behind-the-scenes tour of the "Jimmy Kimmell Live!" studio.

The tour included a look at the control room, the snack spread, Jimmy's office and even the "Mean Tweets" set! And also, here's a fun fact -- did you know Guillermo's favorite snack is a ham, cheese and Cheetos sandwich? Check out the tour in the video above.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs weeknights on ABC7 and on the ABC app at 11:35 p.m. following Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.
