Joe Jackson hospitalized with pancreatic cancer

Eyewitness News learned Joe Jackson, the father of the late Michael Jackson, is in a Las Vegas hospital with stage-four pancreatic cancer. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LAS VEGAS (KABC) --
Eyewitness News has learned Joe Jackson, the father of the late Michael Jackson, is in a Las Vegas hospital with stage-four pancreatic cancer.

On Twitter, son Jermaine Jackson confirmed his father is ailing but did not reveal specifics of his condition.



The 89-year-old has battled several illnesses in recent years.

He suffered a stroke in 2015.
