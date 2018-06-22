Joe Jackson hospitalized with pancreatic cancer

LAS VEGAS (KABC) --Eyewitness News has learned Joe Jackson, the father of the late Michael Jackson, is in a Las Vegas hospital with stage-four pancreatic cancer.
On Twitter, son Jermaine Jackson confirmed his father is ailing but did not reveal specifics of his condition.
2: My father's health is not good, but "dying" is a harsh word chosen by headline writers, not me. For however long he has left, my mother, siblings, and relatives want to be with him, without hindrance. (2/2)— Jermaine Jackson (@jermjackson5) June 21, 2018
The 89-year-old has battled several illnesses in recent years.
He suffered a stroke in 2015.