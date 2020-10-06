celebrity deaths

Johnny Nash, singer behind hit 'I Can See Clearly Now,' dies at 80

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston singer and songwriter Johnny Nash has died at the age of 80.

The reggae and pop singer had reportedly been dealing with a decline in his health recently.

Nash is best known for his 1972 hit "I Can See Clearly Now." The record sold more than a million copies and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in November of that year.

The singer was born in Houston and grew up in the historic Third Ward neighborhood. He was one of the first non-Jamaican singers to record reggae music in Kingston, Jamaica.

Nash and his son ran a recording studio in Houston called Nashco Music.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustoncelebritycelebrity deathsfamous deathsmusicmusic newsnationalu.s. & worldfamous death
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY DEATHS
Eddie Van Halen dead at 65 of cancer, son says
Selena's husband says he wishes he had amnesia on day she died
Fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19 at age 81
Singer Helen Reddy, known for 'I Am Woman,' dies at 78
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nick Cordero's widow implores Trump to show empathy
Eddie Van Halen dead at 65 of cancer, son says
Covina football coach busts door-to-door scammers
Woman accused of racist Torrance tirade sentenced for attack
Baby photo shoot honors mom fatally struck by DUI suspect
Trump sign appears near 405 Fwy in Sepulveda Pass
6-week-old mountain lion cub rescued from CA wildfire with burnt paws
Show More
St. Louis couple indicted for waving guns at protesters
Fugitive wanted for double murder arrested in Burbank
Pres. Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election
Ventura County moves to red tier in CA reopening framework
Facebook broadens measures against QAnon
More TOP STORIES News