'Joker' breaks record for highest grossing R-rated film ever, dethroning 'Deadpool'

"Joker" is getting the last laugh at the box office. It's now the highest grossing R-rated film ever.
The film about the origins of the Batman villain has made roughly $788 million worldwide since hitting theaters less than one month ago. That amount is enough to bump "Deadpool" out of the top spot.
The film stars Joaquin Phoenix as a troubled man who turns into the classic killer clown from the DC Comics Universe. Critics have raved about his performance, which has led to talk about Academy Awards.
Security was a concern for those who flocked to see the movie during opening weekend after threats of violence.
