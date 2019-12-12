new year's eve

Jonas Brothers to kick off 2020 with 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' performance

Nick Jonas, from left, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, perform during their "Happiness Begins Tour" at the United Center on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Chicago. (Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES -- The Jonas Brothers will kick off 2020 by performing live from Miami on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020." Their performance, announced Thursday, will be the first on the show after the clock strikes midnight.

It was previously announced that Ciara will host and perform the celebration out west. Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Dan + Shay, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Ramos, Salt-N-Pepa and SHAED will also perform from Hollywood.

Actor Billy Porter will emcee the Central time zone celebration from New Orleans. He'll be joined by Sheryl Crow and Usher, who will perform live from the Allstate Fan Fest.

Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale will host the telecast from Times Square in New York City. Times Square performers have yet to be announced.

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020" kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC on Dec. 31.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlive musicnew year's evetelevisionabc
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Sheryl Crow, Usher to perform on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
Lucy Hale to cohost 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' with Ryan Seacrest
Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini among 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' performers
NEW YEAR'S EVE
Sheryl Crow, Usher to perform on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini among 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' performers
Lucy Hale to cohost 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' with Ryan Seacrest
Practical tips to achieving your New Year's resolutions in 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mountain lion captured in Simi Valley neighborhood
Armed gunmen rob 2 men during home invasion at mansion in Encino
Leslie Sykes celebrates 25 years with ABC7
Judiciary panel takes its 1st steps toward impeachment vote
LAPD hopes video can find driver in deadly hit-run
Video shows violent robbery at Santa Ana mini-mart
Controversial Zapata painting will stay on display in Mexico
Show More
2 arrested after intoxicated vandalism spree on cars in South LA
Burglar steals urn containing baby's ashes from Illinois home
Burbank police take children on holiday shopping spree
Oakland official proposes using cruise ship to house the homeless
LA gathers for celebration honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe
More TOP STORIES News