Jonas Brothers to kick off 2020 with 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' performance

LOS ANGELES -- The Jonas Brothers will kick off 2020 by performing live from Miami on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020." Their performance, announced Thursday, will be the first on the show after the clock strikes midnight.
It was previously announced that Ciara will host and perform the celebration out west. Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Dan + Shay, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Ramos, Salt-N-Pepa and SHAED will also perform from Hollywood.
Actor Billy Porter will emcee the Central time zone celebration from New Orleans. He'll be joined by Sheryl Crow and Usher, who will perform live from the Allstate Fan Fest.
Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale will host the telecast from Times Square in New York City. Times Square performers have yet to be announced.
"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020" kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC on Dec. 31.
