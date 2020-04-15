Coronavirus

All In Challenge: Meek Mill donates Rolls-Royce, Justin Bieber offers serenade for coronavirus relief

Celebrities and athletes are going "all-in" to aid in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

As a part of the "All In Challenge" sweeping the internet, stars are giving away their possessions or providing once-in-a-lifetime experiences in exchange for donations.

The challenge, kicked off by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin on Tuesday, has a range of celebrity participants, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Ryan Seacrest, Magic Johnson and many others.

All proceeds will support food charities Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America's Food Fund. As of Wednesday, the "All In Challenge" has raised over $2,700,000.

Rapper Meek Mill, for example, said he donated his 2018 Rolls-Royce for COVID-19 relief efforts.



"[Donated] my dream car that motivated me to chase success!!" he posted on Instagram.

Justin Bieber is hosting a sweepstake with fans: Anyone who donates will get the chance to have Beiber fly to their home town for a personal serenading.



Comedian Kevin Hart is also auctioning a speaking role in one of his movies.

"You will be the next Denzel or the next Kerry Washington or whoever your favorite actor or actress is," Hart said in his video.

The winner will get the "A-lister movie star experience" including your own trailer, assistant, car service, wardrobe and a stay in a five-star hotel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritycoronavirusu.s. & worldfundraiser
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: OC health officials express cautious optimism
Checking in with Batter Up Pancakes restaurant in Fresno, California
Try this virtual whiskey class!
High school student creates website to help fight against COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom pessimistic about return of 'mass gatherings' amid COVID-19
Millions to receive stimulus checks today | How to check
WATCH TODAY: Garcetti to announce plans on scaling back 'safer-at-home' orders
Study: Social distancing practices may last until 2022
Coronavirus updates: Live events
Suspect arrested for setting homeless man on fire in OC
LA County confirms 40 additional deaths, 670 new COVID-19 cases
Show More
High school student creates website to help fight against COVID-19
Newsom unveils plan for easing restrictions amid COVID-19 crisis
COVID-19: Lancaster poppy fields livestreamed amid closure
DMV extends expiring driver's licenses during COVID-19 crisis
Website for free 'Angeleno' prepaid debit card crashes
More TOP STORIES News