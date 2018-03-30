ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Karl Schmid discusses why he chose to tell the public that he is HIV positive

ABC7 On The Red Carpet correspondent Karl Schmid is speaking out after revealing on social media that he has been HIV positive for almost 10 years.

Since sharing his story last week, multiple news outlets picked it up, including "Huffington Post," "People" and "The Hollywood Reporter."

"I honestly had no idea that it would get the attention that it has," Schmid said.



He was inspired to share his story because of The AIDS Memorial, an Instagram account and archive that allows its followers to reflect and remember a disease for which a cure has yet to be found. The account sells T-shirts, and 25 percent of the proceeds is donated to a nonprofit that supports people living with HIV/AIDS.

"What they're doing and the causes they're helping really resonate with me. So I purchased a T-shirt, had a friend snap a picture of me in it and sent it over to them. The only problem is I didn't have a story of someone close to me that I lost to HIV/AIDS," Schmid said.

"So I did what I do best. I made it about me," he said, with a laugh.

And in doing so, Schmid "came out" as HIV positive.

"The response has blown me away, honestly. The outpouring of love and support from people, organizations from all corners of the world really is moving," he said.

Schmid hopes that his story will encourage others to feel empowered and less ashamed or stigmatized because of the virus.
