Arts & Entertainment

Keanu Reeves immortalized in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Actor Keanu Reeves spent his day having a most excellent adventure.

On Tuesday, he cemented his place in the Hollywood history books by placing his handprints, footprints and signature outside the TCL Chinese Theatre.

The 54-year-old star has almost 100 movies and TV roles to his credit.

At the ceremony, Reeves paid tribute to the talented artists he has worked with over the years. He also gave a special "thank you" to his fans for allowing him to have a career in an industry he reveres.

"I love movies. Gosh I love movies!" said Reeves. "I love watching them, I love making them. It is an honor to be here today to celebrate in this Hollywood hallowed ground."

Among the friends and co-stars who joined Keanu were Laurence Fishburne and Halle Berry.

His new movie, "John Wick 3" is in theaters Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodmoviesmoviehollywoodhollywood wrap
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Show More
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
More TOP STORIES News