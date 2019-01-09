Kevin Hart: I'm not hosting the Oscars this year

Kevin Hart is setting the record straight. He's not hosting the Oscars, and he is not going to address the controversy over his homophobic tweets anymore.
"I'm over the moment. I'm about today," he said in an interview with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan on Wednesday. "I want everybody to know: I'm done with it."
Hart said he's done talking about the offensive language he has used about the LGBT community in past tweets and comments. He said he's addressed it, he's apologized and he will not use the language in the future.
He said he's tired of trying to prove his character.
"No matter what you do, it may still not be received," he said. "And you'll find yourself in a position where you go, 'Well, What else do you want? You want blood?'"
His years-old tweets resurfaced late last year after it was announced that Hart would be this year's Oscars host. Hart stepped down from the gig amid the backlash. He posted a video to Instagram saying he was quitting because he didn't want to apologize again.
Last week, Hart appeared on The Ellen Show, and Ellen DeGeneres urged him to return and host. That interview was met with backlash from LGBT activists, who criticized the interview for not going deeper into the conversation.
Then on Monday, Hart apologized again on his radio show. He also explained his past remarks, saying that at the time "we thought it was OK to talk like that" but that "this is wrong now."
On Wednesday, Hart told Strahan that he doesn't want to address the controversy anymore because, if he did continue to address it, he doesn't think the conversation would ever end.
"It shows me there is no end to it," he said. "If you keep feeding this energy, it's going to grow."
Hart also said definitively that he's not hosting the Oscars this year. He said he doesn't have time to prepare for the show, which is on Feb. 24 on ABC.
ABC News contributed to this report.
