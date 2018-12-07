OSCARS

From winners jumping on chairs to the Best Picture mix-up, take a look back at surprising moments in Oscars history. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
The Oscars are just around the corner! The 91st Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, and will air live on ABC.

As in years past, the ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in the heart of Hollywood. Kevin Hart was initially announced as the show's host in early December, though he dropped out following online backlash against years-old homophobic tweets. A replacement host has yet to be announced.

Here are additional key dates to keep in mind ahead of the ceremony:
  • Nominations voting opens: Monday, Jan. 7, 2019
  • Nominations voting closes: Monday, Jan. 14, 2019
  • Oscar nominations announcement: Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019
  • Oscar nominees luncheon: Monday, Feb. 4, 2019
  • Scientific and Technical Awards: Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
  • Finals voting opens: Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
  • Finals voting closes: Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
  • 91st Oscars: Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019

