Actor and comedian Kevin Hart places hand, footprints outside TCL Chinese Theatre

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Actor and comedian Kevin Hart officially cemented his place in Hollywood history after taking part in one of the entertainment industry's oldest traditions. Hart placed his hand and footprints in cement outside the famed TCL Chinese Theatre. He was surrounded by dozens of colleagues, co-stars, and family members for the big event."You don't get here by yourself," said Hart. "It's through friendship, partnership, admiration and respect and I'll be damned if I don't have all of those things."The Philadelphia native stars in the upcoming sequel "Jumanji: The Next Level" and his co-star and good friend Dwayne Johnson was on hand to help with the special ceremony."In this industry, or just in this crazy life, that's so unpredictable and wild if you have the opportunity to make somebody feel good, that's a blessing," said Johnson. "If you have the ability to make someone laugh it's really the biggest blessing of all. And Kevin is that guy. As advertised."Hart was also joined by friend Will Ferrell, who seconded Johnson's words."He is not only one of the funniest guys on the planet, he's one of the rare breeds in Hollywood," said Ferrell. "He's just a good guy."Over his career, Hart has become one of Hollywood's top box office draws, with ten films opening at number one. He also continues to perform to sellout crowds with his live standup comedy tour. And his memoir, "I Can't Make This Up", debuted at the top of the New York Times best seller list.