Khloé Kardashian shows unedited body to address unauthorized photo release

By Lisa Respers France
Khloé Kardashian is speaking out regarding an unedited photo of herself her team reportedly worked to get taken off the internet.

On Wednesday the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star used her verified Instagram account to post videos and a photo of herself along with a statement which began "Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered."

"The photo that was posted this week was beautiful," the statement read. "But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working to hard to get it to this point -- and then shares it to the world -- you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared -- no matter who you are."

Kardashian wrote that "the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and to meet other's standards of how I should look has been too much to bear."

Earlier this week is was reported that her team was trying to get the casual shot, which showed Kardashian in a bikini by the pool, removed citing copyright infringement.



"The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant," Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, told Page Six in a statement.

On Wednesday, the reality star and entrepreneur who is part of the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan talked in her posted statement about being labeled "the fat sister" and "the ugly sister" on social media.

"You never quite get used to being judged and pulled apart and told how unattractive one is, but I will say if you hear anything enough then you will start to believe it," her statement read. "This is how I have been conditioned to feel, that I am not beautiful enough just being me."

She said she will continue to use filters and photo editing "unapologetically," just as she wears makeup and gets manicures to "present myself to the world the way I want to be seen."

"My body, my image and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice," Kardashian wrote. "It's not for anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable anymore."

