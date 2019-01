A beloved children's song is making a splash on the Billboard charts.If you haven't seen or heard the catchy tune, odds are your kids have."Baby Shark" is now No. 32 on the Billboard Top 40.This version of the song was first introduced to the world in 2016 by the South Korean educational brand Pinkfong. It went viral in Indonesia - and then worldwide before finding an audience in the United States.This video now has an astounding 2.1 billion views on YouTubeGood luck trying to get the tune out of your head now.