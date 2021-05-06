Arts & Entertainment

Chris Brown's massive birthday party is broken up by LAPD after hundreds of revelers descend on Tarzana home

By
Police break up massive party at Chris Brown's home in Tarzana

TARZANA, Calif. (KABC) -- After receiving complaints of loud music that lasted into the early morning hours on Thursday, police broke up a birthday party for singer Chris Brown that was held at his Tarzana home.

Authorities began receiving calls at about 2 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A spokesperson for the LAPD said the agency was able to get in touch with someone at the residence, who agreed to turn down the music.

Officers arrived at the scene to find at least 300 vehicles parked outside the home. Police said the guests were cooperative as the party was being broke up and they were leaving.

No arrests were made, according to the LAPD.

An apparent invitation to the birthday bash had been posted on Brown's Instagram account on Wednesday, marked by only cryptic equations.

Chris Brown posts home address on social media while promoting public yard sale at his Tarzana home
Chris Brown held a yard sale at his home in Tarzana Wednesday and promoted the event by sharing his address with his more than 88 million followers on Instagram and Twitter.


In November 2019, Brown held a high-end yard sale at the Tarzana home, with hundreds of fans, gawkers and bargain-seekers waiting for hours to try to get a piece of the singer's stuff.

Before the sale, Brown posted a flyer on his Instagram and Twitter accounts that included the address of his suburban mansion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

